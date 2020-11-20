Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $71.90.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

