Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.19 and a beta of 2.03. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.