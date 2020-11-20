Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered Vipshop from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after buying an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 358.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 532,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 416,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

