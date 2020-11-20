Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $526.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Village Farms International by 76.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

