Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.29.

VFF stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $71,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 84.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

