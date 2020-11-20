Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.53.

VCTR stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

