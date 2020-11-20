VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VICI. Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.66.

VICI opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,665 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

