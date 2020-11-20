Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.59.

VRTX stock opened at $211.97 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,729,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,727,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

