Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Verso worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verso by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Verso by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verso by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 47,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Verso by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verso alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.