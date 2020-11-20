Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,905,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,624,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

