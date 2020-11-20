Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Roth Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $452.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

