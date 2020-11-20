Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veritone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $452.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.