Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veritiv stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 110,321 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

