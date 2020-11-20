Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,871 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,159. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

