Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,961 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

