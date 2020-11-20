Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,104,000 after buying an additional 183,446 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after buying an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after buying an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

PEG opened at $57.62 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

