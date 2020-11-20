Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $45,026,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 890.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,071,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 936,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

