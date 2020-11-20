Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,783,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of SU stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

