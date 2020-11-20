Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,154,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

