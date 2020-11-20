Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

