Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61,372 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

LYB opened at $82.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

