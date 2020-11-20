Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,373 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

ADSK stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 157.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average of $231.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $276.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

