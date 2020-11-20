Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

