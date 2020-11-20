Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $55.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

