Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 410,986 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.61.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.