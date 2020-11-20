Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 347 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 550,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 98,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $130.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

