Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 36.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $24.72 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

