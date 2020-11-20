Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VPL opened at $74.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.