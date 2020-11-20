Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VERO. Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,677. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

