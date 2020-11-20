Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.65.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. Research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

