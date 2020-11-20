Velas Reaches Market Cap of $63.08 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $63.08 million and $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000665 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002047 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001218 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000422 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

