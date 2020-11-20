Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$17.25 target price on shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th.

Get Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) alerts:

VCM stock opened at C$13.05 on Monday. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $293.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.