Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Varian Medical Systems also posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.48. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock worth $395,288 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,971,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

