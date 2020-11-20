ValuEngine Upgrades Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Peoples-Sidney Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

