ValuEngine Upgrades Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTXMQ opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

