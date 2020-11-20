ValuEngine Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.85.

DHT stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $765.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 140.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

