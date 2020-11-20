ValuEngine Lowers Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

WPG opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,897 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 628.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,556 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 561,687 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

