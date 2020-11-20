ValuEngine Lowers Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

