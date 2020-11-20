ValuEngine Lowers Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group upgraded Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 902.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

