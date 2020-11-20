ValuEngine Downgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.