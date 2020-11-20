ValuEngine Downgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.
NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
