ValuEngine Downgrades Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE XLY opened at $154.50 on Monday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $81.74 and a 1 year high of $158.04.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

The CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR SPDR invests in industries such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media, and retailing. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR was previously known as the Cyclical/Transportation Select Sector SPDR.

