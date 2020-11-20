Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.37.

URBN opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. State Street Corp raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $827,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 482,064 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

