Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO Alfred C. Liggins Acquires 274,457 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 274,457 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $285,435.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Get Urban One alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urban One in the third quarter worth $143,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.