Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $190.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTI. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

