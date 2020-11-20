Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

