Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Clive Downie Sells 169,874 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

U opened at $116.31 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $122.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.61.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,822,000.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.