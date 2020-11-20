Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello Sells 209,999 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,998,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

U stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.61. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $122.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,822,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,714,000.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

