United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Security Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

UBFO stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 53.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.