United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

UBFO stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.