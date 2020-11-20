United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.
UBFO stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
