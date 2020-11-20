United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:UMLGF opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.26.
United Malt Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.